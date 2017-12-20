Petro Canada beats ISO deadline

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Petro Canada Lubricants has secured ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, 16 months ahead of a related industry deadline to do so.

The certifications are said to cover all aspects of the business including manufacturing, blending, packaging, design, sales and distribution of base stocks, oils, greases, and lubricants.

External audits looked at the control and mitigation of environmental impacts, enabling safe and reliable operations, the quality of products and services to meet performance standards, customer-specific requirements, and supporting continual improvement.

“The ISO certifications are the highest endorsement from a key external authority to say that we are leaders in quality and environmental standards,” said Tony Stranges, director – management systems at Petro-Canada Lubricants.

“The speed at which we have achieved this certification is testament to the fact that our processes and operations are consistently high-performing, and that we continue to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to continuous improvement.”