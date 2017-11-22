Pilot Flying J ‘harvesting’ extra food for those in need

KNOXVILLE, TN – At the beginning of a season of giving, Pilot Flying J and Food Donation Connection (FDC) have announced a partnership to supply extra food items to local non-profits and food bank agencies to help families facing hunger next year.

The largest operator of travel centers in North America said they will be participating in the Harvest Program, a nation-wide initiative in the United States to combat hunger in areas Pilot Flying J is located by ‘harvesting’ surplus food – such as hot PJ Fresh pizza slices, burgers and premium breakfast sandwiches – and safely preparing and freezing it for donation to local food banks and shelters.

Pilot Flying J started the program in February of this year, and has since donated more than 172,000 pounds of food to more than 161 charitable organizations in eight states.

The two companies aim to surpass their 2017 goal with more than 200,000 pounds of food donated in 2018, and 150 to 200 participating locations, up from the current 88.

Will Haslam, director of giving for Pilot Flying J, said the company is excited to partner with FDC to reduce its food waste while giving to those in need.

"Pilot Flying J serves more than 1.2 million customers across North America each day, and we can serve so many more through effective food donations with the Harvest Program," he said.

FDC is a non-profit that helps food-service companies implement programs to donate surplus food to hunger relief organizations. The organization says diverting otherwise wholesome food from the waste stream to charities is a win-win for all involved.

Pilot Flying J is currently facing the fallout from a multi-million-dollar fuel scam, with four former members of its executive team on trial.