Pilot Flying J releases parking app

KNOXVILLE, TN – A new smartphone application by Pilot Flying J will deliver real-time parking availability information to the truck stop’s customers.

The app called myPilot, developed in partnership with Sensys Networks, is being rolled out after 18 months of testing for accuracy and durability, the company says.

Thirty Flying J locations across the I-5 corridor from San Diego to Seattle, and one location in Knoxville – where the company is headquartered – will feature the sensors that collect and distribute the parking information to commercial drivers.

Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J, says with millions of truckers on the road and only 300,000 public parking spots in the United States, the company wants to do everything it can to help drivers find available spots.

He says myPilot will help drivers plan more efficiently, cut down on wasted fuel costs, and also increase safety and e-log compliance.

The app will not only allow drivers the ability to see how many parking spots are available at a given location, it will allow them to secure a spot in advance of arriving at the truck stop.

While the company says it doesn’t have a final timeline yet, it is looking to expand the app to all 750 Flying J locations across North America, with a roll-out continuing through 2018.