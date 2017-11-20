Pirelli brand truck tires coming to Canada

SAN DIEGO, CA – A Pirelli-owned brand of commercial truck tires will get a wider distribution network in Canada through a partnership between TP Commercial Solutions and Dynamic Tire.

The companies announced the partnership to distribute the tires as part of TP Commercial’s North American expansion plan since its roll-out of the Pentathlon D, Formula Driver II, G:85 Series, and Pentathlon C tires earlier this year.

The partnership marks Dynamic Tire’s first foray into Tier 1 truck tire distribution. With warehouses in Toronto and Montreal the company is the largest wholesale distributor of truck tires in Canada.

CEO of TP Commercial Alex Vitale says they are looking forward to partnering with a company with the highly regarded reputation and Canadian distribution base of Dynamic Tire.

“We also have plans to expand our offering with new products by April 2018, so it’s a great time to start this process,” he said.

President of Dynamic Tire Ron Dolan says they are excited to introduce the Pirelli brand of truck tires to Canada, and is impressed with the focus and product testing TP Commercial Solutions has engaged in.

Dynamic Tire says they will stock the full TP Commercial Solution product range, and plans to have stock available for Canadian orders within two weeks.