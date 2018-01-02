PMTC opens award season

MILTON, ON – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada is officially opening its annual awards program for entries. Honors are presented during the group’s annual conference, held this year on June 14 and 15 at the Crowne Plaza – Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Entry forms and information can be found at www.pmtc.ca.

New this year is the Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, sponsored by CPC Logistics Canada, and offered in memory of a CPC dispatcher who died suddenly on March 15.

Also included this year are the PMTC and 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards; PMTC and CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers who work for group members; and the PMTC and Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards open to all private truck fleets.

Education-focused awards include the PMTC – KRTS Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship, and the PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary Award.