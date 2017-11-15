PMTC Young Leaders to host training sessions

GUELPH, ON – In an effort to help young leaders in the industry develop their personal and professional skills, the Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is launching a new training program starting September 2018.

The ‘Driven to Lead’ program is sponsored by KRTS Transportation Specialists and TransRep, and will be delivered in four sessions by Eagle’s Flight, a company that delivers business-related educational and training sessions.

PMTC says the workshops will feature hands-on and impactful exercises, focusing on topics like culture, teamwork, accountability and strategy, for both up-and-coming and current leaders who are looking to advance and develop their personal and professional skills.

The program will take place in four separate full-day sessions at the Eagle’s Flight Guelph, Ontario offices. Those wanting to enroll in the program can opt to take the full program, or just a particular one-day module.

Those who complete all four modules will be given free admission to the PMTC annual conference in June 2019 where they can take part in a graduation ceremony where they will receive diplomas in recognition of their work. Graduates of individual modules will also receive certificates for their completed module.

The courses begin with a module titled “Creating a Culture of Accountability” Sept. 19, 2018, and will follow with sessions at the end of November 2018, February and May 2019, will topics on building teams, communication, and how to coach others.

Each module will cost $500 for members and $625 for non-members, or $1,800 for all four for members, and $2,300 for non-members. Registration is through PMTC.

The YLG says the program is being offered as part of their mission to bring value to the next generation through education, discussions and networking.