Phillips Industries has released pre-cut spiral wrap products for its 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 assemblies, which combine straight air and electrical cables.

For do-it-yourselfers, the spiral wrap comes with a 1-3/8-inch inner diameter and a pre-cut length of eight or 10 feet. New mini pre-cut spiral wraps are also available for repairs or replacements. Those are placed along the assembly to hold cables together, and also are a great alternative to cable ties that could damage rubber air lines, the company says.

The material is UV- and abrasion-resistant, and not affected by most solvents.