Predictive maintenance data

TMW’s new TMT Predict Series of maintenance analytics tools has been unveiled with TMT Predict.Fault Code -- a predictive maintenance application for selected vehicles that have PeopleNet Mobile Gateway (PMG).

The application captures and analyzes more than 80 variables including vehicle fault codes and other data. When it detects a probable failure, it generates an alert in the user’s TMT Fleet Maintenance software. The alerts identify the fleet’s assigned equipment number, Vehicle Identification Number, failure probability, Diagnostic Trouble Code and description, leading variables that triggered the alert, and other equipment and signal values.