Pride Academy driver training college gets approval

MISSISSAUGA, ON – The Pride Trucking Training Academy has received the approval of the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development to operate as a private career college providing AZ truck driver training.

The group hopes to address the labor shortage in the industry by adding more qualified drivers to the market.

Part of Pride Group Enterprises, the academy’s CEO John Baboolal, says they are training drivers to “hit the road running,” aiming to have graduates of the program leave with the skills necessary to be employed as drivers immediately.

The drivers will also be trained in risk management, in a move Pride says will give added-value to the companies that hire their drivers.

Students at the Mississauga location will have exposure to a fully functioning mechanic shop and yard, a logistics department, hundreds of trucks and trailers, a warehouse, and docks and loading bays, for what the company aims to make a well-rounded experience.

Head trainer Baboolal is also well-rounded, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience as a lead trainer of the driving instructor’s courses provided through Centennial College and Humber College, experience driving freight across Canada and the United States, and a previous position as the operations manager for a safety and compliance company.

Pride says the combination of experience in instructors, and contact with the various facilities, will mean students graduate with more than just the minimum requirements needed for an AZ license. The extra knowledge aims to make the transition to working considerably easier.

Training will also will include opportunities for students to participate in mentoring, and programs to facilitate first time truck ownership, equipment rental, and help to start a trucking business.

The new training academy is already open and is accepting students.