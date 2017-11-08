P.S.I welcomes new VP

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) has a new vice-president of business development.

The company announced today Jonathan Gravell is assuming the new position after five years with P.S.I, focusing on future growth by building customer relationships and integrating acquired businesses.

Since joining P.S.I., Gravell has had increasingly responsible positions at the company including technical sales, new project management, web and brand positioning, as well as being P.S.I.’s team leader in the acquisition of Truck System Technologies in April 2017.

President and CEO Tim Musgrave said Gravell will be good for growth and expansion for the company, because he focuses on a situation until the job is done.

“In addition to his every-day responsibilities, Jonathan has been our go-to person when we need special attention to a project,” he said.

Gravell received his under-graduate degree from Texas A&M University and completed the program for leadership development at the Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Technology and Maintenance Council of the American Trucking Association.