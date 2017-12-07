QRC expands to meet demand

MILTON, ON – QRC Logistics has tripled its capacity with a move to a new facility.

The company says significant organic growth and demand for e-commerce warehousing and distribution services made the move to an expanded facility in Milton, Ontario necessary.

The new location is 289,000 sq. ft., and includes 28 full-gated dock doors in a secure environment. With 31-foot ceilings, both warehouse racking and stacking are also available in the new facility.

The new warehouse will be used for short- and long-term storage, and pick and pack and fulfillment requirements for the last mile of their customers’ supply chain throughout Ontario and across Canada.

President of QRC James Drew says it is the biggest move the company has made, requiring the company to hire in meet demand.

“Since relocating Labour Day weekend, we have almost doubled our staff to meet the greatly increased demands placed on us by key customers,” he said. “It’s a nice problem to have and our team has really pulled together to adjust our scheduled runs from our new operations hub. We’re very excited about the future.”