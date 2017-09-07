Rear differential lift adapter

Stertil-Koni’s new differential adapter accessory can lift vehicles by the rear differential using the telescopic Diamondlift piston lift.

The new offering can be used to lift small, medium and large pickup trucks and smaller school buses with a maximum 10,000-pound axle weight.

Lifting a vehicle by the rear differential can be helpful with the axle tube is blocked by things like sway bars and automatic snow chains, the company says. Once the self-centering adapter engages, the spring-loaded ball bearings retract and ensure full contact between the differential adapter and lifting bolster.

The Diamondlift itself has a capacity of 35,000 pounds per piston, depending on the model, or a total of 140,000 pounds in a four-piston configuration.