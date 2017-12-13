Rear discs for Model 579

Rear disc brakes are now available on Peterbilt Model 579 trucks, building on the stopping power of front disc brakes introduced to the model in 2012.

Air disc brakes offer precise brake adjustment, better distribute brake force, promise even pad wear, and reduce brake fade, the manufacturer says.

Other safety-related investments in the model has included standard options like electronic stability control, Bendix Wingman collision mitigation systems, and improved lighting.