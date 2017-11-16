Recruitment the focus of Women with Drive summit

TORONTO, ON – Recruitment and retention will be the topic of discussion at Trucking HR Canada’s fourth annual Women with Drive summit being held March 1, 2018 in Toronto.

The panel discussion will focus on company branding on multiple platforms and how that can influence or help companies attract employees.

Called “Outside in” the panel will feature experts from the social media platform Linkedin, and the employment website Workopolis. The panel will talk about attracting women and other under-represented groups to the trucking industry.

The panel will be moderated by Sonia Straface, Associate Editor of Truck News and Truck West magazines, and speakers will include Andrea Ziegler, president of Workopolis, and senior brand consultant at Linkedin, Lauren LaRose.

“This panel provides a unique learning opportunity and new perspectives for the trucking industry,” says Cheryl Mercer, senior manager, programs, Trucking HR Canada. “It is no secret that our industry is facing recruitment challenges. Having these women join us to share their insights on attracting skilled workers to the industry is an exciting opportunity.”

Those wishing to register for the conference can do so through Trucking HR Canada.