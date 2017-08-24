Refrigerant handling system

Mahle has expanded its ACX1180 series of refrigerant handling systems to include a unit that supports heavy-duty vehicles using R134a refrigerant.

The ArcticPRO ACX1180C offers a fully automatic program to recover, vacuum, leak test, and charge A/C systems. It also includes an integrated test function to capture a before-and-after service snapshot.

The ACX1180C will recover more than 95% of a system’s refrigerant, and features a 50-pound internal DOT cylinder rather than the 30-pound cylinders found in automotive versions of the machine. It also has a 5 CFM vacuum pump, integrated printer, ambient humidity sensor, three temperature sensors, four pressure sensors, a vacuum micron sensor for system diagnostics, and a factory-installed heater belt. It’s hybrid-certified, too.

The unit meets SAE J2788 and J2099 requirements, and those of UL 1963, and is backed by a two-year parts and labor warranty.