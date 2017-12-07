Reich named new NACFE chairman

GREEN BAY, WI – The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) has elected a new chairman.

Senior vice-president of equipment, maintenance, and driver development at Schneider, Rob Reich, received the honor. He replaces out-going chairman Scott Perry, Nikola Motor Company’s COO.

Reich told Truck News he was excited to take on the role, as it will allow him to become more involved in freight efficiency.

NACFE’s goal is to improve fuel efficiency, saving fleets money and improving their effect on the environment, by collecting and providing data on the adoption of new technologies.

NACFE ran this year’s Run on Less challenge over a three-week period and proved that more than 10 miles per gallon (mpg) was possible.