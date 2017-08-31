BREAKING RFP deadline extended for Gordie Howe bridge

WINDSOR, ON – After a review of their public-private partnership procurement process, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) announced today they are extending their request for proposals (RFP) period for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

In a statement issued August 23, WDBA President and CEO Michael Cautillo, said the project was still on time, and reviews of the procurement process were normal. Today the WDBA announced the RFP deadline has been extended by four months, with proposals now being received in May 2018.

While the proposal process has been extended, the WDBA says the extension will not impact construction beginning in 2018, with preliminary construction activities and site works able to be started by the successful bidder between May 2018 and the financial close in September 2018.

The group says they are already doing preparatory work on both sides of the border, with more than $350 million in on-going works projects.