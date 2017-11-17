0 Comments
Ridewell appoints Canadian sales manager
Posted: Nov 17, 2017 5:28 PM | Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017 5:28 PM
SPRINGFIELD, MO – Ridewell suspensions has named a new Canadian Sales Manager.
Truck News reports the company announced Steve Lachance will be taking over the spot, overseeing sales for the whole country.
Vice-president of sales for Ridewell Justin Cravens was happy to welcome Lachance to the position, saying he has a tremendous amount of experience.
The position has been empty since August when it was reported then regional sales manager Claude Sauriol died at the age of 53.
