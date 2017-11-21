Rise in Oct. tonnage means a happy holiday: ATA

ARLINGTON, VA – For-hire truck tonnage was up in October, suggesting a happy holiday season is to come, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The ATA’s seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index rose 3.3% from the month before, after they posted a decline of 1.9% was in September. That number was later adjusted to a decline of 0.9%

The index showed tonnage was up year-over-year with an increase of 9.9% from October 2016. The ATA says it’s the largest year-over-year increase since December 2013.

The index is up for 2017 overall, showing a 3.1% increase from the same 10-month period in 2016.

ATA chief economist Bob Costello says increased consumption, factory output, construction, and improved inventory levels throughout the supply chain.

“The 6.7% rise in tonnage over the last four months suggests to me that retailers are expecting a good holiday spending season,” he said.