Roadside assistance app

Geotab Roadside combines GPS data and a network of service vehicles, offering insights that range from estimated arrival times to location of service vehicles.

The system leverages the Rapitow app and allows users to ask for help through the MyGeotab or Geotab Drive app.

Available services include battery boost, fuel delivery, up to 40 kilometers of towing and more, and is free for light-duty vehicles on Geotab’s ProPlus Plan. Payments by those with medium- or heavy-duty vehicles are collected within the MyGeotab or Geotab Drive App.