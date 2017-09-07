Run on Less tour begins

NEW YORK, NY – The Run on Less tour that will see seven freight-hauling trucks participate in a three-week test of fuel efficiency is underway.

The initiative led by the North American Council on Freight Efficiency and Carbon War Room is sponsored by Shell and Pepsico. Rather than a head-to-head comparison, it’s meant to demonstrate how different technologies work in real-world scenarios. The goal is to achieve 9 mpg (26 l/100 km).

Trucks have been fitted with technologies including 6x2s, automated transmissions, and aerodynamic devices.

Participating fleets include Albert Transport, PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, Hirschbach, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Nussbaum Transportation, Ploger Transportation, and US Xpress.

Daily fuel economy and savings will be reported at www.runonless.com, while the final results will be presented during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, which runs September 24-28.