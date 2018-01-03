Ryder opens facility in London

LONDON, ON – Ryder System has opened a new logistics operating center in London, Ontario, to serve Eastern Canada and support more than 3,000 cross-border freight moves per month.

The 30,000-square-foot facility at 1205 Green Valley Road includes offices and cross-docking space, and there’s also parking for 286 trailers and 162 tractors. There are 210 drivers based at the facility, along with 55 Ryder employees.

Inbound shipments from the U.S. will be unloaded here and sorted before being shipped out within 24 hours.

“This facility is a key element of our cross border operation between Canada and the U.S.,” said Gene Sevilla, vice president – international supply chain solutions. “It enables Ryder to continue to grow in the Canadian market, and further supports Ryder’s handling of cross-border freight movements on behalf of North American retailers and manufacturers in various industries.”

The new facility is open 24 hours per day.