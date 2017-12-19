Screw gun/drill from Snap-on

Struggling with fasteners under the dash, removing door panels, or need a tool to drill out stripped fasteners?

Snap-on Tool has unveiled a two-in-one screw gun/drill that offers up to 150 in-lb of torque and a nine-position clutch. Other features of the CDRR761 include a cushion grip handle, paddle-style trigger, and easily accessed forward and reverse buttons.

It’s all powered by 14.4-volt batteries and weighs in at 3.1 pounds.

The tool will drill at 450 rpm when higher torque is required, and up to 1,550 rpm for steel drilling.