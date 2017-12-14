Severe-service Toyo tire

Toyo’s M588 heavy-duty on/off-road drive tire has been designed for severe service applications including oil, gas, mining, and logging operations.

The new design features a 33/32-inch tread depth along with a special compound to resist cuts and chips.

The tire will stand up to elements such as scoria and caliche roads, snow and mud, the company adds. Aggressive side protectors are molded into the sidewall to protect against cuts or the use of snow chains.

A “high-void” tread design is also said to provide excellent traction in mud and snow. Other traction-related features include special sipes on the top of the tread blocks, stone ejectors, and mud breakers. The angled inline lateral grooves are between the tread blocks to help evacuate packed mud and also keep snow chains from dropping in the grooves.

Two 16-ply sizes are available, including an 11R22.5 and 11R24.5.