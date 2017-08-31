Shiipping costs down for June: Nulogx

TORONTO, ON – Lower fuel surcharges in June led to a drop in the total cost of shipping for Canadian Ground Shippers from the month before, reports Nulogx.

Total costs were down 0.2% in June according to the Canadian General Freight Index.

Despite a rise in costs on the Base Rate Index, average fuel surcharges were down from May by 0.83%, leading to the overall decrease in shipping costs.

Total freight costs still remain higher than the same period in 2016, with a 1.4% increase year-over-year.

Nulogx president and COO Doug Payne says the increase can be attributed to cross-border Less Than Truckload (LTL) and domestic truckload costs, which increased, while domestic LTL and cross-border truckload costs saw a decrease for the month.