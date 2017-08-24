Slacks, spring brakes for Peterbilts

Bendix Versajust LS slack adjusters and Eversure spring brakes are now available as factory options on Peterbilt trucks.

Versajust LS is a link-style Automatic Slack Adjuster that minimizes the risk of dragging brakes, and can extend lining life by up to 16% and drum life by up to 30%, Peterbilt says. It’s covered by a six-year/1.6-million-kilometer warranty.

Eversure spring brakes can save up to eight pounds per tandem axle. Their recently enhanced NoTouch Power Spring design also eliminates coil clash, while an increased power spring shut height reduces stresses on the spring and allows the brake to maintain its force output over time, the company adds.

The products are available for steer and drive axles on Model 579, 567, 520, 389, 367, and 365 trucks, as well as Model 579 and 389 glider kits.