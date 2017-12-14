Products: Other
0 Comments Bookmark and Share

Sleeper mattress series

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 11:39 AM | Last Updated: Dec 14, 2017 11:39 AM

Lippert Components has unveiled the somnum Sleeper Series mattresses for heavy trucks.

There are four different mattress constructions in the series – the Traveler five-inch Indura Spring dual-sided mattress, Journey seven-inch dual-sided innerspring mattress, Voyage eight-inch memory foam mattress, and Escape 10-inch gel foam mattress.

Each is available in a range of dimensions for use in different sleepers, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Email Editor

Filed Under:
Sleeper mattress