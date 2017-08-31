Slow growth for year's end: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, IN – FTR Intelligence expects the economy to slow down before the end of the year, matching slower freight growth.

The company reported improvements to shipping conditions in June over the previous month, but warns that slow contract pricing increases, and a modest weakening of the expected regulatory environment, will mean slower growth and fairly moderate conditions in the short-term.

Through its Shipper’s Condition Index, which tracks freight demand, freight rates, fleet capacity, and fuel prices to determine market conditions, FTR saw conditions rise in June to a “near-neutral” conditions from negative conditions in May.

Although the forecasting group is predicting slower growth for the second half of 2017, it doesn’t expect the labor shortage to decrease any time soon, saying the market will remain tight moving into 2018.