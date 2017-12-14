Smart Capacity integrates with PowerBroker

Trucker Tools has integrated its Smart Capacity platform with PowerBroker, McLeod software’s freight brokerage management system.

Smart Capacity is a cloud-based freight matching platform used by Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers, and is said to find available loads and capacity up to two days in advance.

The integrated systems mean 3PLs can automatically send available loads from the PowerBroker system to Smart Capacity. Logistics providers and carriers use the online Smart Capacity portal to review matches and execute transactions.

Once a load is tendered, 3PLs can use Trucker Tools’ Load Track platform to view shipments, message drivers, and capture proof-of-delivery documents.