Reyco Granning’s AirMaster incorporates an electronic height control system for R Series suspensions in medium-duty Ford, Dodge and GM trucks. It can also be used as a compact, standalone suspension air control system for vehicles equipped with hydraulic brakes and no onboard air compressor.

Previous offerings were challenged by short compressor lifecycles and complicated installations. This, the company says, solves both issues.

Key upgrades include a pre-assembled modular system, fewer air connectors, an integrated air dryer, and electronics that improve ride control and manage the air compressor.