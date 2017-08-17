Swint to lead Travis Body and Trailer

HOUSTON, TX – Truck Bodies and Equipment International (TBEI) has named Stuart Swint as general manager and president of Travis Body and Trailer.

Swint joins TBEI from Marco Group International, where he was vice president – operations. He was previously responsible for companies including Evergreen Tank Solutions, Williams Scotsman, and M&N Construction.

He’ll initially work alongside Bud Hughes, who will be retiring from the role in late August.

Travis Body and Trailer makes aluminum end dump, bottom dump, transfer and specialty dump trailers and bodies. They’re used in industries including aggregates, agriculture, construction, municipal solid waste, organic waste and rendering.

Federal Signal recently acquired TBEI for US $270 million.