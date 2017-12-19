Talbert for tri- and tandem-axle jeeps

Talbert Manufacturing’s 60/65SA trailer is designed to accommodate tri-axle and tandem-axle jeeps.

The trailer features 2+2, 3+1 and 4-axle close-coupled configurations.

The trailer offers a 60-ton rating with a 13.5-foot, two-point rigid load base as a 2+2 or 3+1 configuration. It can also be configured with four close-coupled axles without a gooseneck extension, boosting the capacity to 65 tons with the trailer’s 13.5-inch, two-point rigid load base.

Other features include an optional 70-inch flip-up gooseneck extension that offers a 190-inch swing radius, while removable kingpin stations allow for 120- and 108-inch swing radiuses. Customers can also choose an optional hydraulic linkage, eliminating the need to manually flip the gooseneck extension.

The trailer comes standard with a 30-foot-by-8.5-foot deck, although other deck lengths, types, and widths are available. It also has a mere 22-inch deck height, easing loading and unloading.

The optional East Coast-style E2Nitro spreader uses hydraulic fluid and nitrogen to equalize axle pressures, effectively distributing weight across each axle grouping. Users can also hydraulically lock in axle loads regardless of terrain. The E2Nitro is actually standard with two-speed dual landing gear to optimize stability when disconnected from the trailer.