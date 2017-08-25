Tatum meets Mack on tour for Logan Lucky

GREENSBORO, NC – One American legend recently met another, when Channing Tatum toured the Mack Trucks’ World Headquarters.

The actor stopped by the plant and took a truck for a test drive as part of a press tour unlike any other for his new movie Logan Lucky.

The movie, released August 18, stars Tatum as Jimmy Logan, who attempts to stage a robbery of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. The star briefly shares the screen with a Mack B model truck in the new flick.

The unusual press tour took Tatum and crew on a road trip across the United States to promote the movie by showcasing America’s heartland, which served as the stage for the story.

Along his tour Tatum gave away a Harley Davidson motorcycle, road dirt bikes, cut down trees in Kentucky, and finished off the adventure with the movie premiere in Knoxville, TN.

The trip to Mack had Tatum learning to drive a truck on a closed track – the same truck, a Mack Pinnacle Axle Forward model, NASCAR uses to haul their race cars – followed by a ride along on the highway.

“Mack trucks are kind of synonymous with the interstate highways in the U.S.,” Tatum said.

Tatum started the ride by joking about his driving abilities, saying he was likely to wreck it, but managed to keep the truck wheels down while he lamented the death of the CB radio.

Mack said Tatum charmed fans on his visit, meeting employees and dropping into offices for surprise photos along the way.

Tatum said the press tour was designed to get away from Los Angeles and New York, which is not the audience the Soderbergh film hopes to attract.

The “mission was to just get out and meet people that were, sort of, everyday people,” Tatum said. “I mean that’s what we made the movie about.”

All four videos for the press tour can be viewed on Tatum’s YouTube channel, with the trip to Mack available here.