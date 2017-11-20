Tesla Class 8’s will hit Canadian roads

MONTREAL, QC – More than 30 of Tesla’s new fully-electric Class 8’s could be on the road in Canada as soon as 2019.

Three companies – including Canadian grocery and pharmacy giant Loblaw Companies – have wasted no time in making the move to the newly launched trucks.

Tesla showcased the new Class 8 vehicles with an unveiling event in California last Thursday. Loblaw, J.B. Hunt, and Walmart announced Friday they each had secured pre-orders with the company.

Although a final price for the trucks hasn’t been listed yet, Loblaw put deposits of $5000 per truck on 25 of the vehicles, currently set to be released sometime in 2019.

Walmart is also reporting a buy-in of 15 trucks, 10 of which will go to its Canadian operations, while the others will go to operations in the United States.

Although J.B. Hunt isn’t saying how many of the vehicles it has pre-ordered, the company is reporting is has purchased several of the electric semis.

The move to electric vehicles at Loblaw is part of their company-wide initiative to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030.

The company has also invested in other electric vehicles provided by BYD, another U.S. manufacturer.

The company estimates removing diesel from their trucks and refrigerated trailers could reduce more than 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, the equivalent of removing more than 20,000 cars from the road.

Rob Wiebe, executive vice president - supply chain, for Loblaw said the company wants to play a leadership role among Canadian retailers in making a positive environmental impact.