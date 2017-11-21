Tire pressure monitor display

Truck Systems Technologies has added a new full-color wide-screen display to its tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring pressure and temperatures.

The new display can monitor up to 110 tires and manage pressures ranging from 0-214 psi, the company says. And it works when stationary or in motion.

The previous black and white display would only indicate if there was a problem with one of the tires, but the new model identifies specific problems through audio and visual alerts.

An autosensing feature, meanwhile, gives drivers the ability to drop a towing or towed vehicle.