Titanium hopes to attract drivers with pay increase

BOLTON, ON – As part of a growth plan to attract new drivers, Titanium Trucking Services is announcing a significant increase in driver pay.

The company said today it will be increasing owner operator rates by 5% at the start of the new year. This means up to an additional six cents per mile for some drivers.

Vice President Marilyn Daniel says Titanium wants to be sure it has enough drivers on hand to meet an anticipated increase in demand beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

“We recognize that our drivers are the backbone of our Company and 2018 will be about who can attract and retain the best drivers,” she said.

As part of its existing compensation package, Titanium also offers a bonus plan for safety and maintenance performance objectives and is the only Canadian trucking company that offers a share purchase plan for all of its drivers.