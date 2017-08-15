TMW apps for that

TMW Systems has introduced a series of mobile apps to support everyone from operations teams to drivers and maintenance personnel.

Available for Android or iOS devices -– through the Apple App Store and Google Play marketplace -- the new tools support TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES transportation management solutions, as well as TMT Fleet Maintenance software.

• TMW Go Dispatch, for users of the TMW.Suite TMS, includes adding/viewing check calls, updating stops, assigning resources, running reports, and splitting trips

• TruckMate DASH Dispatch, for TruckMate TMS users, enables users to monitor status changes, manage exceptions, approve advance requests, track resources, visualize and map trips

• IES InMotion Dispatch, for the Innovative IES, IES Access and Access Plus TMS platforms, is for reviewing and accepting/rejecting EDI shipments, entering call checks, reviewing driver information, issuing advances to drivers, tracking and tracing customer orders

Drivers, meanwhile, can tap into new information and capabilities with a series of other apps.

• TMW Go Driver enables vehicle operators to review trip, pay and appointment data

• TruckMate DASH Driver offers access to daily trip schedule and detail, pay information, mapping and notifications. Drivers also can use the app to request fuel advances

• IES InMotion Driver allows users to review trip details, read messages, monitor Hours of Service, view paycheck information, upload photos of receipts, and view their current route on a map

The new TMW Vehicle Inspection app is used to perform pre- and post-trip inspections, review prior inspection reports, and confirm that appropriate repairs have been completed. In addition, the app connects with TMT Fleet Maintenance software to help create repair orders.