Top 10 of 17 -- Bendix's greener air dryer cartridge

The new GC spin-on air dryer cartridge from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is more than just green in color. The GC stands for Green Cartridge because it uses recycled desiccant. The GC can be used on any North American air dryer that calls for a standard 39-millimeter spin-on dryer cartridge with a right-hand thread, although not in applications requiring an oil-coalescing filter.

Recycling this material is no small task. Desiccant attracts moisture during the charging cycle, and is exposed to pressure, high temperatures, road vibrations, and air that’s saturated with moisture and oil aerosols. But Bendix reprocesses the material, mixes it with new content, and creates a filter that it says ­matches the performance of an OEM-grade cartridge.