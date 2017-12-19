Top 10 of 17 -- FlowBelow's removable fairing

Little tweaks can mean a lot, and so it is with the latest update to FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit system.

Based on SAE fuel economy tests, the fairings have ­demonstrated fuel savings of 2.23% when combined with the company’s wheel covers, controlling the air flow between and behind wheels. But that was little help to those who needed to chain up their tires in winter months.

The answer comes in the form of an updated option with quick-release fasteners that can be turned and released in three to four seconds. No tools are required. Pull them off, chain up, push them on, and you’re back on your way.