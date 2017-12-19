Top 10 of 17 -- Over the Air engine programming
My first choice for the year comes in the form of technology that supports streaming data – specifically in the way engine software can now be updated without physically connecting a service tool or laptop.
OK, it’s not a single new product, per se. (Is that cheating?) International, Detroit, Mack, Volvo, and Cummins are all rolling out the capabilities in some form or other. But they will all make a difference.
Volvo Trucks North America estimates that three out of four new trucks on the road are missing the latest software updates, which can be issued two to four times a year. The updates, however, tackle pesky fault codes, improve performance, and more.
It’s easy to understand why vehicle owners have put off such updates in the past, though. They can involve about two days in a service bay. Now there’s no need to wait.
Other Top 10 picks for the year include:
Paccar's 12-speed automated transmission
SAF-Holland's lighter AeroBeam suspension
Truck-Lite's smart trailer system
Meritor's high-efficiency linehaul tandem drive axle
Thermo King power management tools
Bendix's greener air dryer cartridge
PeopleNet's wireless backup camera