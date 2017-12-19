Top 10 of 17 -- Over the Air engine programming

My first choice for the year comes in the form of technology that supports streaming data – specifically in the way engine software can now be updated without physically connecting a service tool or laptop.

OK, it’s not a single new product, per se. (Is that cheating?) International, Detroit, Mack, Volvo, and Cummins are all rolling out the capabilities in some form or other. But they will all make a difference.

Volvo Trucks North America estimates that three out of four new trucks on the road are missing the latest software updates, which can be issued two to four times a year. The updates, however, tackle pesky fault codes, improve performance, and more.

It’s easy to understand why vehicle owners have put off such updates in the past, though. They can involve about two days in a service bay. Now there’s no need to wait.

Other Top 10 picks for the year include:

Paccar's 12-speed automated transmission

Accuride ROLLiant Hub System

SAF-Holland's lighter AeroBeam suspension

Truck-Lite's smart trailer system

Meritor's high-efficiency linehaul tandem drive axle

Thermo King power management tools

Bendix's greener air dryer cartridge

PeopleNet's wireless backup camera

FlowBelow's removeable fairing