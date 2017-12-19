Top 10 of 17 -- PeopleNet's wireless backup camera

PeopleNet has unveiled a wireless trailer backup camera that automatically pairs with any PeopleNet Video Intelligence ­receiver in the cab. Since it’s powered by the Antilock Braking System, there’s no battery to charge.

Like some of the other choices this year, the camera should be seen as part of a broader system. Combined with forward and side-facing cameras, it offers 360 degrees of video data, and recordings are automatically triggered by an onboard event. So if a collision occurs, you know what happened to the rear.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has found that nearly 17% of fatal truck-car collisions in 2015 were caused by passenger vehicles rear-ending large trucks. Another 25 fatal truck-related collisions were caused by improperly starting or backing.

By improving the view, fleets should be able to better the results.