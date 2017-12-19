Top 10 of 17 -- Thermo King power management tools

Battery life can be a challenge in trailers that use the power for far more than lights alone. Ask anyone who runs liftgates if you need proof.

This year, Thermo King unveiled a family of power management tools in the form of a boost charger, auto-start module, and electric pallet jack charger.

The boost charger ensures liftgate batteries remain powered, and comes in the form of 20- and 30-amp models. Backing up that component is a new auto-start module. If batteries run low, it activates a Precedent Series alternator on the reefer unit. This also features low-voltage protection for the auxiliary battery to keep liftgates lifting and lights, uh, lighting.

Rounding out the system is an electric power jack charger that offers 120-volt power inside trailers for power jacks. It draws power from the liftgate battery pack, but also offers low-voltage protection for the liftgate itself.

