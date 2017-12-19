Top 10 of 17 -- Truck-Lite's smart trailer system

Truck-Lite’s new Road Ready telematics system can create smarter trailers. Its Master Control Unit monitors and transmits data from a series of customizable sensors, and is powered by a solar panel rather than power from the tractor.

Those sensors can relay data about such things as tire ­pressure, malfunctioning LEDs, Antilock Brake Systems, ­unauthorized door openings, cargo fill and movement, cargo temperature, trailer arrival and departure, and GPS locations. Event-based data is reported in real time to a desktop dashboard, and key data can even be conveyed when a trailer is still sitting in the yard.

All told, Truck-Lite says it has more sensors than any other trailer option on the market.

There’s no need to drill holes or run wires, either. The sensors peel and stick in place.

Other Top 10 picks for the year include:

Over the Air engine programming

Paccar's 12-speed automated transmission

Accuride ROLLiant Hub System

SAF-Holland's lighter AeroBeam suspension

Meritor's high-efficiency linehaul tandem drive axle

Thermo King power management tools

Bendix's greener air dryer cartridge

PeopleNet's wireless backup camera

FlowBelow's removeable fairing