Trailer orders jump in October: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Trailer orders were up substantially in October says FTR Intelligence.

The forecasting company says its preliminary numbers show an order increase of 40% from August’s numbers, and up 65% from the same month last year.

FTR says 33,600 trailers were ordered in October, a number in line with what analysts were expecting. Trailer orders have now totaled 290,000 units over the past twelve months.

Don Ake, FTR’s vice president of commercial vehicles says the orders are good news on the vocational side.

“Flatbed demand continues to be sturdy as the housing and energy markets continue to prosper. Renewed energy activity is also helping tankers and lowbeds,” he said.

FTR is expecting orders to remain healthy into the end of the year as fleet look to fulfill their requirements for 2018.

Although there have been some indications the dry van market is softening, steady orders in this segment indicate the market will remain positive for next year.