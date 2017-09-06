Train Trailer acquires Canadian Transport Trailer

CALGARY, AB – Train Trailer is growing its western operations.

The company announced its acquisition of Canadian Transport Trailer (CTT), adding to its inventory with more dry vans, heaters, reefers, and flatbeds for customers to lease or rent.

This is the second time in two years the company has made a big move, having been bought by European TIP Trailer Services in 2016.

Train Trailer president Rick Kloepfer says that ownership has given the smaller company the opportunity to make acquisitions like CTT, and have a much larger footprint in the Alberta market.

Dean and Jeff Kohut, of CTT, will continue to manage that operation, while focusing on a more specialized category, with Train Trailer’s local team members leading the transition for clients.