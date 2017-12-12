Training group launches insurance arm

HAMILTON, ON – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has established a formal insurance group, mirroring the approach taken in 2016 when it launched a carrier arm.

The insurance group includes brokers and insurance company representatives who are associate members of TTSAO.

Lisa Areseneau of Staebler Insurance is serving as chairwoman.

“Having representation from all of the major truck insurers is imperative for our group to be effective,” she said. “We look forward to working with the TTSAO on lobbying efforts, instructor certification/recognition and insurance driver eligibility.”