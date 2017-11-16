Transcourt welcomes new director

OAKVILLE, ON – Transcourt Tank Leasing has a new director of business development for Ontario and Manitoba.

The tanker rental and leasing company announced this week Michael Trianos has been appointed to the role.

Trianos has more than 10 years of experience in sale and account management, including previous work in leasing, rentals, and repairs.

Transcourt president Bruce Daccord says he is confident Trianos will be able to reinforce the company’s presence in Ontario and Manitoba.