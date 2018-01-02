TransForce acquires job board

ALEXANDRIA, VA – TransForce, a business that specializes in placing commercial truck drivers, has acquired Trucking Unlimited, which operates the truckdrivingjobs.com job board.

"Trucking Unlimited's portfolio of services is a great addition to our company and a perfect fit in our acquisition strategy to accelerate and expand our full service workforce management program," said David Broome, president and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S.-based TransForce. "Trucking Unlimited's service model compliments our core offerings and expands our ability to service our customers' needs with value added capabilities."

Trucking Unlimited was founded in 2012 by Serge Gorelyshev and Mike Pourshakori.

“TransForce is dedicated to providing our drivers the best opportunities in the industry," said Gorelyshev, Chief Executive Officer of Trucking Unlimited.

TransForce also continues to hunt for other acquisitions.

"Future acquisitions are part of our growth strategy," said Broome.