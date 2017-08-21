Trout River and Valley Equipment announce partnership

COLEMAN, PEI – Trout River Industries and Valley Equipment Ltd. have partnered in a deal that will see Valley Equipment and its sister locations become full-service dealers for the live-bottom trailer manufacturer.

Valley Equipment, along with Northeast Truck & Trailer Inc. announced they will be the dealer for Trout River Industries for Atlantic Canada.

The trailers serve a variety of industries from road building, agriculture, and bulk waste haulage.

Peter Cook, president of Valley Equipment, says the company is pleased to add the Trout River line to those they already sell.

“Trout River is so close in proximity to us that can simply drop in, if we ever need anything,” he said.

Co-owner of Trout River Darrin Mitchell said the company was happy the partnership was making the trailers more accessible to their Atlantic customers.

Valley Equipment will have their first Trout River trailers in stock by this fall.