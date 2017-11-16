TruckPro grows in Atlantic Canada

PLYMOUTH, NS – The largest network of heavy vehicle repair shops in Canada is adding one more location.

TruckPro welcomed Gennoe’s Truck Repair Service in Plymouth Nova Scotia to its 125 locations across the country, this week.

Located just south of the Trans-Canada Highway, the location features four services bays, with eight mechanics on staff. Open six days a week, they offer a full range of services for both repair and preventive maintenance to keep Atlantic drivers on the road.